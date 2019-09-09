Four years ago this summer, about 20 people met in Davenport to plot how to get more native …

The number of monarch butterflies has decreased by 80 percent over the past 20 years, with n…

The recent interest in prairie plantings has resulted in some disappointed gardeners, says E…

Fairmount Cemetery in west Davenport is home to a rare remnant prairie/oak savanna. Since 2015, a group of volunteers has been working with cemetery staff to begin restoring and inventorying the site.

For the Tuesday presentation, a $5 donation is requested for lunch. To RSVP, send an email to info@partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org. An RSVP also is requested for the Wednesday presentation.

The presentations are the monthly forum of the Partners of Scott County Watersheds.

The second will be 5-6 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport.

The first presentation will be noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Davenport Library-Eastern Avenue Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave.

Both will be by Brian Ritter, executive director of Nahant Marsh and Eastern Iowa Community College conservation program coordinator. He also is heading up volunteer preservation efforts at Fairmount.

Presentations about the Fairmount Cemetery prairie remnant and prairie restoration in general will be given Tuesday-Wednesday, Sept. 17-18, at two different locations.

Fairmount clawing its way back to sustainability

The 138-year-old Fairmount Cemetery is working its way back from its 2017 financial crisis.

That's when the Iowa Insurance Division, which administers state cemetery laws, was named receiver and signed a contract with Pine Hill Cemetery Association, also in Davenport, to manage and maintain Fairmount.

The cemetery came out of receivership on April 1, 2019, with Pine Hill assuming full management with an intent to get Fairmount back to sustainability, Carvel Morgan, superintendent, said.

Cemeteries make money through cremations, burials and the sale of plots. Because more and more funeral homes have built their own crematoriums, the number done at cemeteries, including Fairmount, have decreased. Fairmount's burials also decresed.

Although human cremations may never come back to Fairmount — the investment in new equipment is not currently justified, Morgan said — he is working to make the operation sustainable in other ways.

And, in April, the city of Davenport agreed to a contribution of $450,000 over six years to make up for budget deficits.

Improvements have been made to the mausoleum since Pine Hill took over, including the installation of a new roof, windows and handicapped accessibility and tuck-pointing, Morgan said.

Next on the list is to repair the crumbling marble inside, a job that has been pegged at $500,000, he said.

The marble is crumbling because, in order to save money, the furnace previously was turned off in the winter, causing the marble to freeze and crack along points of moisture, Morgan explained.

He also would like to return the main room in the crematorium to use as a chapel for funerals. Morgan now uses it as his office.

Fairmount was first established as West Davenport Cemetery in 1881 and, in addition to its precious remnant of Iowa prairie, its crematorium and mausoleum are designated as historic buildings.

The crematorium was the first in Iowa and the 13th built anywhere in the United States. It currently is the 6th oldest in the nation, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Designed in 1890 by F.G. Clausen, a foremost Davenport architect, it is a one-story brick building constructed in the Romanesque Revival style of architecture. Features include a rounded, arched entrance and stained glass windows.

The cemetery's mausoleum was the first of its kind in Davenport, opening in March 1929. It is built of concrete, stone and marble.

Nearly 20,000 people are buried at the roughly 100-acre Fairmount, including in the mausoleum, Morgan said.

For more information about Fairmount, call Morgan at 563-322-8663.