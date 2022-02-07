Volunteers for Symphony win award

The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra's volunteer group, Volunteers for Symphony, is one of eight organizations chosen by the Volunteer Council of the League of American Orchestras to receive a Spotlight Award for the, "Sippin' with the Symphony," virtual events.

Volunteers for Symphony launched, "Sippin' with the Symphony," in September of 2020 to keep members connected during the pandemic. During these virtual events, active members were invited to join QCSO musicians and staff in a zoom meeting where they learned more about each guest host as well as learning and enjoying a new food or beverage recipe. Six of these events were held during the 2020-21 season. The group has continued to host these events during the current 2021-22 season.

The Volunteer Council's annual award program recognizes outstanding projects done by volunteer associations from around the country to help ensure the success of their orchestras. Spotlight Awards are given for projects that have contributed to the success of an overall initiative or for a noteworthy tactic or activity. Winning projects are selected based upon originality, volunteer involvement, adaptability and the overall success of the project in meeting its goals.

The group will receive the award at the league's national conference to be held in Los Angeles, California, on June 1-3.

—STAFF

