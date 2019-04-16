The Wapsi Center near Dixon, Iowa, is seeking volunteers to help at its Spring Volunteer Workday on Saturday, April 20.
In celebration of Earth Day Weekend, the center will work on a habitat clean-up as well as spruce up the facilities. The workday will be from 9 a.m. to noon.
Volunteers will join Friends of the Wapsi Center and staff on projects. Wear appropriate clothing and bring work gloves and a water bottle.
A Volunteer Round-Up & Orientation for the Friends will be at 12:30 p.m.
The center is located on 52nd Avenue in Scott County, south of Wheatland or north of Dixon. Follow the signs. For more information, call 563-328-3286 or email wapsicenter@scottcountyiowa.com.