Volunteers needed for Duck Creek cleanup

Volunteers are needed from 9-11 a.m. Saturday for a trash and debris pickup along Duck Creek and the bike bath in Bettendorf from Middle to Devils Glen roads.

Volunteers should meet at Middle Park lagoon.

They should wear sturdy shoes and long pants, carry water, bug spray and sunscreen and be prepared to get dirty. Ambitious volunteers can bring waders and/or rain boots to jump into the creek.

Masks are encouraged when working less than six feet away from another volunteer.

To register, go to http://xstreamcleanup.org/event/bettendorf-natural-resources-committee-duck-creek-cleanup-creek-and-bike-path-91920

The cleanup is sponsored by the city's natural resources committee and the Partners of Scott County Watersheds.

