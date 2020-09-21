Volunteers needed for Scott County water sampling

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The annual fall water quality "snapshot" event that tests streams in Scott County will be 8 .m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 6, with volunteers meeting at the Bettendorf Surrey Heights Fire Station, 5002 Crow Creek Road.

Volunteers will be trained to use lab equipment to test for pH, nitrogen, chloride, phosphorus and other qualities, then will split into small groups to sample five to seven water quality sites, meeting back at the station at noon to share results.

The data helps Partners of Scott County Watersheds, a nonprofit organization, to report impaired waterways to local governments and to raise money for water quality improvement projects.

This is your opportunity to become a citizen scientist for the day.

Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes, long pants and long sleeves and bring bug spray, sunscreen and water.

To learn more and to register, go to: xstreamcleanup.org/event/fall-snapshot-volunteer-water-quality-monitoring-1062020

Volunteers will receive a T-shirt and lunch.

