Volunteers needed for water sampling

Partners of Scott County Watersheds will host its "summer snapshot" volunteer water quality monitoring event from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 18, beginning at the Davenport Public Works building, 1200 E. 46th St., Davenport.

The snapshot events have been taking place since 2003. Three times a year, groups of volunteers test about 60 sites in various Scott County creeks for nitrogen, phosphorus, chloride, pH, temperature, and turbidity, and macroinvertebrates, among other parameters.

For the summer event, volunteers also will take a survey of insects and other animals living in a select number of sites.

Volunteers of all ages are needed, and no previous experience is necessary. The volunteer work will contribute to more than 20 years of water quality data in Scott County. Volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Volunteers will receive a free T-shirt and pizza lunch.

Please RSVP at http://xstreamcleanup.org/upcoming-events to reserve your spot. Contact info@partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org with any questions or call Cassie Druhl, organization coordinator, at 563-336-3378 or cdruhl@eicc.edu

