Volunteers are needed to help with water quality sampling of Scott County watersheds from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 20, beginning at the Eldridge Community Center, 400 S. 16th Ave., Eldridge.
Registration may be made by going to xstreamcleanup.org/upcoming-events.
The day will begin with training on how to use lab equipment to test for pH, nitrogen, chloride and phosphorus. New with this first-ever "summer snapshot," volunteers also will record insects and other wildlife living in the watersheds.
After fanning out to various sampling points and recording data, volunteers will return to the community center for lunch.
The event is sponsored by Partners of Scott County Watersheds, a nonprofit whose mission is to improve the stewardship of Scott County watersheds through education, technical guidance, and volunteer opportunities.
For more information, visit www.partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org.