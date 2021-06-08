Volunteers sought by Bettendorf Natural Resources committee

The Bettendorf Natural Resources Committee needs volunteers for events Saturday, June 19 and Thursday, June 24, for removal of invasive phragmites at Pigeon Creek Park.

Gloves, trash bags, and loppers will be provided. Volunteers can bring their own loppers, if preferred.

The removal work is considered heavy duty, as volunteers will be cutting the plants and transporting them to the disposal area.

The removal area will be wet and muddy. Volunteers are encouraged to wear muck boots or hip waders. Volunteers should also wear long pants and sleeves, closed toed shoes, and bring water, wear bug spray, sunscreen, and a hat.

No previous experience is necessary. Individuals under the age of 18 must have adult supervision.

• Register here for the June 19 event (registration open until June 17) at http://www.xstreamcleanup.org/event/pigeon-creek-park-phragmites-removal-june-19-2021