 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Volunteers sought for Floatzilla
0 Comments
topical top story

Volunteers sought for Floatzilla

  • 0
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-027

Rhianna Smith, of LeClaire, waits in the water during River Action's Floatzilla at Leach Park Saturday in Bettendorf. The 11th annual Floatzilla paddling sports festival was held Saturday, but because of COVID-19 concerns, there was no clustering together of water craft for a photo in Lake Potter to try to break the Guinness World Record for the largest canoe and kayak flotilla. Everything else, though, was a go, with new social-distancing measures, said Noah Truesdell, of River Action Inc., the nonprofit organization that sponsors the event. These measures include asking people to sign up for specific launch times rather than having big groups launching together, and the lockmaster is creating a distancing plan to space people 6 feet apart as they go through the lock.

Participants left from six different launch sites along the Mississippi, culminating at Lake Potter in Sunset Park, 1309 Mill St., Rock Island. Live music and food were part of the fun, and tables were be placed at safe distances throughout the park.

Launch sites were: Bass Street Landing, Moline; Leach Park, Lindsay Park Yacht Club, Marquette Street and Credit Island, Davenport; and Lake Potter, Rock Island.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

River Action is seeking volunteers for its 12th annual Floatzilla.

Assistance is needed for parking, boat unloading and launching on Saturday, August 21, at the following launch sites:

• Leach Park, Bettendorf, from 7-11 a.m.

• Bass Street YMCA, from 7-11 a.m.

• Lindsay Park Yacht Club, from 8 a.m. - noon.

• Marquette Street, from 9-11:30 a.m.

• Credit Island, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

• Lake Potter, from 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

A variety of volunteer positions are still available. Call River Action at 563-322-2969 or email ntruesdell@riveraction.org or select your preferred position on our website at www.riveraction.org/node/307.

For more information: 563-322-2969 or visit www.riveraction.org/floatzilla.

Quad-City Times​

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Anti-government protest in Thailand turned violent

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News