Volunteers sought for Floatzilla

River Action is seeking volunteers for its 12th annual Floatzilla.
Assistance is needed for parking, boat unloading and launching on Saturday, August 21, at the following launch sites:
• Leach Park, Bettendorf, from 7-11 a.m.
• Bass Street YMCA, from 7-11 a.m.
• Lindsay Park Yacht Club, from 8 a.m. - noon.
• Marquette Street, from 9-11:30 a.m.
• Credit Island, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Lake Potter, from 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
A variety of volunteer positions are still available. Call River Action at 563-322-2969 or email ntruesdell@riveraction.org or select your preferred position on our website at www.riveraction.org/node/307.
For more information: 563-322-2969 or visit www.riveraction.org/floatzilla.
