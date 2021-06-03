Volunteers sought to support Youth in Care

The Child Abuse Council is seeking volunteers for the Rock Island County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program.

A Court Appointed Special Advocate is an everyday citizen, specially trained by CASA of Rock Island County, to advocate in Juvenile Court for the best interests and safety of children involved as victims of abuse and neglect.

Volunteers are appointed by the Juvenile Court Judge to children 17 years and younger to be the eyes and ears of the Judge and the voice of the child.

Community training for CASAs will begin in August. To learn more about CASA of Rock Island County and how you can be a voice for a child in need please visit www.childabuseqc.org/casa or contact Amanda Striegel, CASA Program Coordinator at email: amandas@childabuseqc.org or phone: 309-736-7170 x109

Quad-City Times​

