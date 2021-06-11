Volunteers to line bridge with flags on Flag Day

Old Glory will fly high above the Mississippi River from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Monday, June 14, on Flag Day, thanks to efforts by the Fly the Flag High committee.

During this time volunteers, standing in the east pedestrian passageway of the Master Sergeant Stanley W. Talbot Memorial Bridge (formerly Centennial Bridge), will serve as flag bearers for a celebration honoring our veterans, our military, citizens who are fighting the coronavirus, and our country.

If you wish to volunteer as a flag bearer report to the staging area at 2nd and Gaines streets in Davenport between 7 a.m. and 7:25 a.m.

Parking is in the city parking lot at River Drive and Gaines Street.

The committee asks that volunteers wear a mask, are fully vaccinated, and social distancing is practiced.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0