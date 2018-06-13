Subscribe for 17¢ / day
052718-colonaparade-003b
Members of Green Rock Colona American Legion Post 1233 march with flags in the 2018 Memorial Day parade in Colona. Volunteers are being sought to carry flags in a Flag Day (June 14) tribute on the Master Sgt. Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge, formerly known as the Centennial Bridge, between Davenport and Rock Island.

 DYLAN NELSON Lee News Network

From 8-9 a.m. Thursday, 200 flags held by volunteers will fly across the spans of the Talbot Memorial Bridge (Centennial Bridge) in honor of veterans, military and the United States.

Suggested spectator viewing spots are Modern Woodmen Park third base line seats (free admission), LeClaire Park in Davenport and Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island.

Sponsors are Healing Heroes in the Heartland, Davenport American Legion, Patriot Guard Riders, QC Morning Optimist Club, QC Noon Optimist Club, Modern Woodmen Park, Modern Woodmen, and the cities of Rock Island and Davenport.

