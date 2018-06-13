From 8-9 a.m. Thursday, 200 flags held by volunteers will fly across the spans of the Talbot Memorial Bridge (Centennial Bridge) in honor of veterans, military and the United States.
Suggested spectator viewing spots are Modern Woodmen Park third base line seats (free admission), LeClaire Park in Davenport and Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island.
Sponsors are Healing Heroes in the Heartland, Davenport American Legion, Patriot Guard Riders, QC Morning Optimist Club, QC Noon Optimist Club, Modern Woodmen Park, Modern Woodmen, and the cities of Rock Island and Davenport.