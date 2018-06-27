Developer THF will need to wait one more city council cycle to learn if it is to be included in Davenport’s Elmore Corners Overlay District, against the recommendation of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
Alderman Richard Clewell, 6th Ward, asked that the third and final reading of the ordinance establishing the district without including THF be tabled so that all council members could be present to vote on a resolution he plans to introduce that will include THF in the overlay district. Kyle Gripp, at large, was absent from Wednesday’s city council meeting.
“As council is aware it takes a majority to approve the amendment,” Clewell said. “However, based on the fact that the motion would be contrary to the affirmation of the Planning and Zoning Commission, it would require a super majority vote on behalf of the council,” to pass the resolution including THF in the overlay district.
“Last week when I notified the council that I was going to make that amendment, there was not a full complement of council members present,” Clewell said. “I did not think that it would be appropriate to have the possibility of moving toward a super majority vote without having a full complement of council members present.”
With Gripp absent, Clewell said, he wanted to table the final reading of the resolution until all council members are present.
Council voted 7 to 2 in favor of tabling the ordinance for one cycle, with Ray Ambrose, 4th Ward, and Mike Matson, 7th Ward, voting against tabling the measure.
Ambrose already has said he will oppose Clewell’s resolution.
The next city council meeting is July 11.
In addition to making the area attractive to businesses and shoppers as well as making it bicycle- and pedestrian-friendly, the overlay district will create new building design guidelines that will require buildings to “contribute to the Elmore Corners destination appearance,” according to the site plan drawn up by architectural and economic development firm of Vandewalle & Associates of Madison, Wisconsin.
Since 2001, THF has been the major developer for many projects in the area, including Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods, Hobby Lobby and Field and Stream.
Representatives of THF have said that new requirements of the overlay district would change the design and building agreements that are now in place.
Changing those specifications would place a financial burden on THF in that companies may not decide to come based on the new overlay design specs.
Ambrose has said that for 17 years, THF has been the engine behind billions of dollars of economic impact and construction to Davenport.
Clewell has said that it has been nearly two decades since development began in the Elmore Corners area, and that over time it is reasonable for businesses and developers to assume there could and would be changes to building and design requirements.
In other news, the rising Mississippi River is forcing this year’s Mississippi Valley Blues Festival onto 2nd Street between Ripley and Harrison streets. Aldermen passed an ordinance to allow for the closure of those streets to accommodate the festival. The festival is set for July 5 and 6.