Voters pushing aside fears to cat their ballots

Rock Island's Bob and Sandy Buther cast their ballot Tuesday, but did so without taking chances.

"I wore a (surgical) glove on my the hand I used to vote,'' Bob Butcher, age 84, said. "I just want to make sure I had all my bases covered.''

Sandy Butcher said there is nothing wrong with playing it safe.

"You just never know,'' she said, referring to COVID-19. "We want to be safe, but we still want to make sure to vote, to have a say.''

In addition to precautionary measures taken at Immanuel Luthern, there were periodic wipedowns of all material used to cats ballots Tuesday at Rock Island's Martin Luther King Center and at St. Ambrose.

"Safety is first on the list today,'' election judge Ruth Ford said as she handed an "I voted'' sticker to a late-afternoon voter, politely asking for the return of the Sharpie used to mark his ballot. "A littler slower than I thought it would be (130 ballots cast by 4 p.m.), but everyone has been friendly and everyone understands the precautions being taken.''

Election judge Gwen Foulkes, said she recommends early voting for the November general election for two reasons.

"I believe it will bring a huge voter turnout,'' she said. "If there are any lingering fears, people should vote early and avoid large groups. Today has been steady and I'm glad to see people put apprehensions aside and cast their ballots.''

