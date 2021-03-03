 Skip to main content
Voting results for Tuesday night's EICC bond issuance election
topical

Voting results for Tuesday night's EICC bond issuance election

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges

These are the voting results from Tuesday night’s special election from all of the counties in the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ district. At issue was a $40 million facilities bond issuance EICC intends to use to fund work on its career training facilities. The measure passed.

Scott County: 2,023 of 129,554 eligible voters cast ballots. Of those, 1,760 voted for the bonds and 263 voted against.

Clinton County: A total of 1,326 voters cast ballots. Of those, 1,168 approved the measure and 158 voted against.

Muscatine County: 153 people voted. There were 121 in favor of the proposal and 32 against.

Jackson County: There were 1,792 “yes” votes and 1,200 “no” votes of the 2,992 votes cast in relation to the measure.

Louisa County: There were 108 votes cast -- 65 were against the bond issuance and 43 voted in favor. There were 3,588 voters eligible to participate in the election.

Cedar County: There were 31 votes for the measure and 20 against of the 51 votes cast. There were 2,749 voters who could have participated.

