Kelli Grubbs, co-owner of Paradigm, a virtual reality gaming arena in downtown Davenport, thinks Friday will be the day, and she's planning accordingly.
Friday will be when — barring significant rainfall between now and then — she will feel confident taking down the hastily thrown-up sandbag barrier protecting her building at 320 E. 2nd St.
And she is planning a community work day, with food, to help other businesses in the area do the same and begin cleanup. Dan Bush's mother — Bush is an owner of Analog Arcade Bar and the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel — is going to make lunch.
On Tuesday afternoon, as she thought about all that has transpired in the past week, "I can't say it enough," she said. "The generosity of spirit in our community is something I have never experienced like I did last week.
"If anyone needs a reason to feel better about humankind, this is one of those moments."
Her involvement with the flood began on the afternoon of April 30, when Paradigm facility director Chase Neukam phoned her to say that a portion of the city's HESCO barrier had breached and that the building had taken on water.
The following morning, volunteers and staff began constructing a sandbag wall around the building — with sandbags dropped off by the city — so water could be pumped out of the building and over the sandbags and not flow back.
"Initially, it seemed so improbable that it (the flooding) would go higher," Grubbs said. "But we thought, 'Let's just put these up high just in case.' Boy, were we glad we had. I was just nervous enough. I remember standing there, realizing it (the river) was still coming up.
"We really lost the battle on (last) Tuesday, but Wednesday I thought we battled to a draw. But I was very nervous about the crest. Wednesday night we had hardly any cushion left." The record crest occurred late Thursday night.
As of (this) Tuesday, Paradigm was dry inside, and carpenters had come to cut away wet drywall. All of the businesses' gaming and VR equipment was up high enough that it wasn't affected by water, and the target date for reopening is May 18-19, Grubbs said. Main jobs are electrical repair, drywall installation and intense cleaning and disinfecting.
The Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Davenport Partnership "did an amazing job, trying to connect business people with other people who could help," Grubbs said. "It was a relief to have this constant resource. On my own, I wouldn't have known who to call for drywall."
The Partnership also put her in touch with Werner Restoration Services, whose staff brought in big fans to clear the carbon dioxide that was building up from the generators, she said.
While Paradigm was putting up sandbags last week, other businesses were doing likewise.
Kyle Carter, executive director of the downtown partnership, said Tuesday that "were it not for the work of dozens of random volunteers, staff, public works and others, if the collective hadn't done that, we would have lost more businesses such as Exit Realty, Crafted QC and TAG Communications," he said.
"I couldn't be more proud of our random volunteers," he said. "There's a story for every building."
As of Tuesday, staff and volunteers have been at Half Nelson and Bootleg Hill Honey Meads 24/7 for a week, making sure the generators and pumps keep working, he said.
An unsung hero of the collective effort, Carter said, is a man named Ryan, who came in with his jon boat to ferry people back and forth between buildings with sandbags, water, food and batteries.
"This guy with his jon boat was crucial," Carter said. "He's just a private guy who just selflessly helped. I tried to take a picture of him, but he does not want public recognition. He doesn't want the spotlight."
Ryan was especially important because last Wednesday when the city's public works department was focused — "and rightfully so" — on the Garden Addition and the Village of East Davenport, Carter said.
Staffers at the RME (River Music Experience) had their own "harrowing experience" Carter said, moving everything out of the basement. "That was a close call," he said. "A pump went down and water was streaming down. Public Works showed up (with a pump) just in time to save their bacon.
"There wasn't a single effort that was done" individually, Carter said. Everything was a group effort.
As Grubbs said, "There were just a lot of people looking to be helpful. It was amazing, really amazing."