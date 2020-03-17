Wachtel re-elected to Geneseo's 2nd Ward

GENESEO — Voters in Geneseo's 2nd Ward on Tuesday returned Robert Wachtel to office as alderman.

The vote tally was Wachtel, 157; Bill Preston, 78.

Wachtel had been in the lone contested race in Henry County, but his opponent, Preston, recently withdrew from the race for personal reasons — although not in time to have his name removed from the ballot.

"I would like to thank the voters of the 2nd Ward for their overwhelming support for me and what I have been about," said Wachtel after results were announced. "The heartwarming letters to the editor about my past efforts certainly encourage me to continue supporting traditional Geneseo values. I look forward to working with what I predict is a very good council and mayor."

In challenging Wachtel, Preston had cited various debts the city had incurred in recent years, the role of former city administrator Lisa Kotter in getting debt approved, and Wachtel's role in seeing Kotter appointed.

Preston said Tuesday night that he could be back in the next election cycle. "We'll see what the landscape might look like then," he said.

