A mobile trailer designed to help students explore the worlds of science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics, or STEAM, is headed to the Walcott branch of the Scott County Library System.
The STEAM trailer, a project of Iowa Public Television, will be in Walcott from Sept. 9-13.
The trailer is packed full of math and science materials to encourage kids to learn through play. These research-based activities engage children and enhance their learning. This trailer is taken to rural school and library events, engaging families in intriguing educational activities.
“We're excited to be able to offer so many free STEAM activities for families at the library," said Tami Finley, branch associate at the Walcott Branch. "Kids of all ages will get a chance to explore a variety of concepts and ideas and see what piques their interest.”
If you are interested in volunteering or booking a group visit, contact Finley at 563-285-4794, ext. 5.
This program is made possible by the Dudley and Norma Johnson Foundation.