The American Legion family of Post 548, Walcott, will wrap up a year of observance of the American Legion's 100th Anniversary with a fish fry on Friday, Oct. 25.
All American Legion members and American Legion Auxillary Women are invited to the dinner from 5-8 p.m. at the Walcott American Legion, 121 Bryant St.
To support veterans in need, participants also are asked to bring donations of adult socks, hats, scarfs or gloves. Those who donate will receive a free piece of cake.
Reserve dinner tickets are available in advance for $11 by calling Mary Golinghorst at 563-284-6556. Tickets also can be purchased at the door for $12.
The American Legion came to life in Paris, France, between March 15 and 17, 1919, when members of the American Expeditionary Forces — who had fought to victory in World War I — gathered for what became known as The American Legion’s Paris Caucus.
The Legion's four pillars of service and advocacy are: veterans, military personnel, youth and patriotic values.
The early American Legion fought for the creation of the U.S. Veterans Bureau in 1921, the Veterans Administration in 1930 and the Department of Veterans Affairs in 1989 as well as passage of the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944 – the GI Bill of Rights. It also provided free health care and benefits assistance to veterans and their families, found jobs for veterans in the 1920s, and fed entire communities during the Depression.
Also founded in 1919, on Nov. 10, was the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary.
Today, the American Legion consists of 55 “departments” in each of the 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, France, Mexico, the Philippines and Puerto Rico. It boasts more than 2 million members in 13,000 local posts worldwide.