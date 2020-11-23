Walcott turkeys, 'Corn' and 'Cob', arrive in D.C. Vote for which one Trump should pardon

One of the birds will be named the official Thanksgiving Turkey and the other will serve as an alternate. Both will then live out their days at Iowa State University — where animal science students, faculty and College of Veterinary Medicine students will contribute to the care — and will be available for public viewing starting at 10 a.m. on Dec. 5.

The pair was given their own suite at the Willard InterContinental Hotel ahead of the annual White House turkey pardon.

"They’ve kind of been pampered," Ron Kardel told the Quad-City Times last week. "We built a 10-by-24-foot building with ventilation, heating, air conditioning and a little patio outside" for the "presidential flock" of 30 turkeys, from which the two toms were chosen.

The turkeys hatched in early July and have been "gobbling along to oldies tunes" to help them get used to crowd noises, according to the National Turkey Federation.

A sixth-generation turkey and row crop farmer from Walcott, Ron Kardel serves as the current chairman of the National Turkey Federation and is responsible for supplying a turkey for the annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation.