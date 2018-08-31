A walk to remember all those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, will be held Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Rock Island Arsenal Island, sponsored by the military community.
The event will begin at 6 a.m. with participants receiving a bundle of small U.S. flags, each representing a life lost on that day — civilians, emergency responders and military personnel.
Formation for the march will begin at 6:20 a.m., and the walk itself will be 2½ miles to a Field of Honor where participants will place the flags.
"It is our sincere desire that this remembrance walk evokes a new sense of re-commitment to the task at hand," according to a news release.
The civilian public is invited to participate wearing casual walking clothes. Military personnel are to wear their duty uniform, patrol cap and assault pack.
The Sept. 11 attacks were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda against the United States that killed 2,996 people, including 19 attackers, and injured more than 6,000 others.
Four passenger airliners were hijacked, with two crashing into the North and South towers, respectively, of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan. Within an hour and 42 minutes, both 110-story towers collapsed.
A third plane was crashed into the Pentagon and the fourth was initially flown toward Washington, D.C., but crashed into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after its passengers thwarted the hijackers.
The date goes down as the single deadliest day in United States history for firefighters and law enforcement officers, with 343 and 72 killed, respectively.