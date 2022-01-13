Walkable downtown, outdoor water stations: Bettendorf planning improvements as part of Healthy Hometown Initiative

“One of the ideas was to have a road diet,” Kidwell said, “which means you shrink the road down to less lanes than it already has and what that does is make traffic a little slower and you’re able to do that extra landscaping and bump-outs on the sidewalks so that there’s more of a buffer.”

Kidwell said the group, along with the Downtown Bettendorf Organization, was creating a report to the city council outlining details of costs, time frames, and what would bring the most benefits. The council would decide what to prioritize.

The initiative also helps workplaces build in healthier options, like healthy snacks at the vending machines, and adding bike racks. Bettendorf Human Resources Generalist Brooke Sweeney-Adrian promoted the idea at Bettendorf Business Network meeting.

“If you go into your break room, and the only options that you have in the vending machine are unhealthy, you’re sort of set up for failure, right?” Sweeney-Adrian said.

Sweeney-Adrian said the city launched a survey for businesses to gauge what barriers they face to promoting healthy options in the workplace so the steering committee can get an idea of what programs or promotions could help.