Walmart to host the first Walmart Wellness Day of the new year on Saturday

Just in time for the new year, Walmart invites area residents to start down the path of getting, and staying, healthy at the first Walmart Wellness Day of 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have provided more than 5 million free health screenings for customers during these events.

Wellness Day encourages families to prioritize health by not only helping to know and understand health numbers but also providing the tools and resources to seek care and improve and maintain healthy lifestyles.

Customers can receive free screenings and affordable immunizations as well as information about treatments and healthy lifestyles. Select stores will also feature vision screenings and in-store giveaways and demos of wellness products to make it even easier to access specialized services.

Wellness Day will feature the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations).

Affordable immunizations, including flu, measles, mumps, pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hepatitis A and B.

No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines.

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists.

To find a free event, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub.