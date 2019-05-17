As the deadline for United Healthcare leaving Iowa Medicaid looms, its replacement, Iowa Total Care, has been engaged in contract negotiations with a number of providers.
But as July 1 approaches, not many are in Scott County, raising fears among Medicaid patients that they'll lose health care access once the new insurer joins the market.
United Healthcare is leaving the Medicaid program, with a deadline of no later than June 30. Currently, Iowa Health Link members are in an "open choice period," allowing them to switch managed-care organizations for any reason.
A town hall held Thursday night saw members of the community and providers express concern about the transition.
Amerigroup, the other managed care organization in Iowa Medicaid, will not change. However, Iowa Total Care seems to have a small presence in Scott County.
A table of Iowa Total Care providers available through Iowa Total Care's "Find a Doctor" website, updated May 14, lists only a scattering of providers in Scott County. Many health care fields list no local providers, while others have one or two.
So far, Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health have not signed on. In an interview Thursday night, Genesis Health System Government and Community Relations Officer Henry Marquard said the hospital system is negotiating with Iowa Total Care.
"Right now, we are looking at negotiating a contract with Total Care, seeing where that goes basically," Marquard said, adding that the hospital is "optimistic."
"It's not a foregone conclusion, but my anticipation and what we are working towards is reaching an agreement with them."
At the town hall on Thursday, Iowa Medicaid Director Michael Randol touted the number of providers that had contracted with Iowa Total Care.
"We will expect Iowa Total Care to have network adequacy in provider types in three different regions of the state, and we will make sure that they adhere to that," Randol said when asked whether Genesis would accept the new provider.
UnityPoint Health did not return calls seeking comment.
No hospital is currently listed under Scott County. Under skilled nursing facilities, only Bettendorf Health Management, Good Samaritan Society in Davenport and Manor Care of Davenport are listed.
There's a dearth of primary care physicians as well. Only Dr. Pomilla Kumar of Bettendorf Pediatric Group, listed under "Family Medicine," accepts Iowa Total Care, according to the insurer's regularly updated online data.
The insurer lists no one in Scott County under "general practice," while its internal-medicine category lists Dr. Edwin Motto of Internal Medicine Associates in Scott County.
Lori Schwarm of the Vascular Institute of the Midwest is the only physician's assistant accepting the new insurer. Kristin Everhart, Jason Legare, Kelli Senseney and Alyssa Wislander are listed as accepting family nurse practitioners.
Richard Blunk in Davenport is the lone pediatrician accepting Iowa Total Care.
To read a full list of providers that have contracted with Iowa Total Care, visit iowatotalcare.com/members/medicaid/find-a-doctor. Providers are updated weekly, according to Iowa Total Care's website.