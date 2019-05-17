Habitat for Humanity-Quad-Cities is hosting workshops on Thursday, May 30, and Saturday, June 1, for people interested in helping to build and buy a Habitat home.
Workshops will be at the organization's office, 3625 Mississippi Ave., Davenport.
They will lay out the expectations and qualifications for the program. Participants will be walked through the application process and will have the opportunity to ask questions.
If you make at least $26,500 per year, have a need for safe affordable housing, and are willing to partner with Habitat for Humanity, the program may be right for you.
Homeowners pay a 0% mortgage with an affordable down payment. The organization works to ensure no family's mortgage payment exceeds 30% of its monthly household income.
For more information, visit the group's website at habitatqc.org/home-ownership.html.