Want to live in the 'Twinkie factory'? By 2022, the former Hostess plant will be luxury apartments

"Dan's original vision was more of a straight loft-apartment building, but we've elevated the property by increasing the size of the floor plans and condo-quality finishes," Levy said. "It will have a contemporary look and appeal to affluent renters of all ages."

Dolan said he spotted a growing trend in his home-building business.

"Some people buying my retirement homes were saying, 'I wish you rented these,'" he said. "We walked right into this."

The larger units with more expensive finishes and amenities are attractive to retirees, they said, because they can sell the homes in which they raised their kids but still will have space for their furniture and visiting family without having maintenance worries.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Another competitive advantage is that you can't match the view," Dolan said. "And we'll have at least one indoor parking space for every unit. You won't find retirees who are excited about scraping car windows."

This is not to say all 82 apartments in The Continental are intended for the over-55 set.

"There are no age restrictions," Dolan said. "Older people benefit from having young people around. We're making it appealing to our retired citizens, but it's not exclusive."