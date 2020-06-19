Want to 'Ride, Seek' on Father's Day?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Because of COVID-19, River Action changed its annual Ride the River event to a Ride and Seek adventure, and will offer special pickup registration from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 19, for those who want to give dad a ride on Father’s Day.

The table will be at the River Action office, 822 E. River Drive, Davenport. To get there, use the alley behind the River Action office between Tremont Avenue and Federal Street.

Register online, then drive up/pick up. Or, register at the drive-through with your paper registration form and cash or check.

The Ride and Seek adventure is ongoing through June.

Registration is available online at riveraction.org/rideandseek through June 30; $15 for adults; $5 for children under 16. Each packaged tube contains a Ride and Seek clue and answer sheet, tips and tricks for answering, reflective snap bands for kids, a River Action face covering and chalk for sidewalk/bike path art.

T-Shirts and helmets can be ordered at $10 each; if shirts are mailed, they are $15 each. Helmets cannot be mailed but are available at River Action.

Answers must be returned by July 1 to be eligible for prizes, which will be awarded promptly. T-shirts will be available following the close of registration.

For more information, call River Action, 563-322-2969 or go online at riveraction.org/rideandseek.

