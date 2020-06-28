Wanted man flees after driver rams Rock Island police squad car near plaza

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After police tried to arrest a man wanted on federal charges, a driver rammed a Rock Island police squad car twice early Sunday near the plaza in Rock Island, according to police.

Police Sgt. Ryan DeRudder said the incident happened about 1:30 a.m. at 18th Street and Second Avenue in a parking lot by the plaza in The District.

Video of the incident continues to circulate on social media, including Facebook and YouTube, shows a vehicle backing up and ramming the squad car, then pull ahead, striking the squad car again, then leaving the parking lot, narrowly missing officers in the vicinity who tried to stop it.

"Officers were trying to arrest a violent felon on a warrant by U.S. Marshals," DeRudder said.

Officers, who surrounded the vehicle, were not injured, he said, and there were no other reports of injuries.

There was no gunfire, he said.