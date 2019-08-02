WAPELLO — Since initially appearing in Michigan in 2002, the emerald ash borer has been decimating tree populations throughout the eastern part of the United States and city officials are now confronting the scourge in Wapello.
The city council agreed Thursday to seek bids to remove 35 dead or dying trees from city street boulevard areas.
City clerk Mike Delzell said most of the trees were ash, although a few other species were also included.
“They are all seventy-five to one hundred percent dead,” he told the council, explaining the removal would likely go longer than one year.
“There are going to be just as many trees next year,” he predicted, adding it could take up to five years before all the affected trees are removed.
Trees were previously removed one or two at a time for about $800 each, but Delzell said he hoped that putting a larger number of affected trees on a removal list and seeking bids might decrease the cost.
Council members generally seemed to agree, but questioned how the higher cost would be handled.
“How are we going to handle (the cost) in the budget?” Larry Wagg asked.
Mayor Shawn Maine reminded the council there was around $2,000 in the budget for tree removal, but indicated it likely was not enough to handle the number now facing removal.
Delzell suggested using the city’s street budget, explaining there should be a minimal effect on street maintenance projects.
“We’ll cut sealcoating back a couple of blocks,” he said.
Council members also suggested local residents might be able to reduce the city’s removal costs.
Brett Shafer said the contractor might be able to leave logs that residents who burn firewood could then remove and cut up later. Maine said the contractor could also haul all the logs to the city’s yard waste site and salvagers could go there and take whatever they wanted.
The council agreed, however, that the first step will be to seek bids, which will be due by Sept. 5. Council members also agreed the work must be completed by Feb. 1 of next year.
In other action, the council informally agreed to drop annexation plans for an area south of Wapello.
Last month the council had agreed to send a letter to several property owners seeking their support for a proposed annexation. During that meeting, city officials had indicated the owners would be unable to build on their property because the county had recently rejected a request to create a subdivision.
Maine reported Thursday that the owners who had been contacted were actually in a subdivision that had previously been approved by the county, which would allow them to build.
He said those owners had indicated they were not interested in being annexed into the city.
A proposal to create another county subdivision had recently been rejected by the county zoning administrator and that had prompted the annexation investigation.
However, Maine said without being able to annex the earlier county subdivision, it would not be possible to annex the other county area.
“So it’s a dead issue,” Larry Wagg said, and Maine agreed, adding the proposal would be removed from future city agendas.
In final action, the council approved a loan agreement to help fund a sewer separation project. The council acted following a public hearing.