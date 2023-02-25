The end may be near for the once-friendly tug-of-war competition across the Mississippi River between LeClaire and Port Byron.

For 35 years, the Great River Tug Fest has featured tug teams, pulling 680 pounds of rope across 2,700 feet of the river as thousands cheered.

At the beginning of February, the LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced negotiations with Port Byron Tug Fest had broken down and both groups were prepared to go on with separate tug-of-war festivals.

Barry Long, the director of public relations for LeClaire Tug Fest, said attendance "on both sides of the river is down" and "we need to breathe new life into this event."

There's been no further dialogue between the two sides, Long said.

"We gave them to March 15 to come up with an alternate plan for Tug Fest, and they responded by saying they wanted to have it this year and to end it," he said. "We said there was no way we would agree to that.

"We feel like it is their way or no way. We will have a festival this year and going forward but, right now, I don't think we will see the tug across the river."

Port Byron Tug Fest President Tammy Knapp did not respond to multiple attempts to reach her for comment.

The controversy, however, played out in early February new releases from committees on both side of the Mississippi.

The first was from the LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee, which claimed Port Byron has an advantage because, " ... vastly different currents on each side of the Mississippi River make it impossible to have a fair and even competition."

The current, according to the statement, accounts for the fact Illinois has won 24 years to Iowa's 11. Barry Long estimated the Iowa side has won just "four or five pulls in the last two years."

During the last two Tug Fests, 11 teams represented each side of the river.

Kari Long (related by marriage to Barry Long), president of the LeClaire Tug Fest Board, explained more of Iowa's stance in a news release: "Of course we all want to win ... that’s the nature of this beast but most importantly we want this event to keep going for the next 36 plus years.

"We want to pass this over to our grandchildren and watch them have as much fun planning and preparing for this as we have. If we continue on as we have been, I fear that Tug Fest, as we know it, will die. We need to reignite the excitement in this event and make it better for both cities. This festival cannot continue as a one-sided competition or we will all end up losing in the long run."

LeClaire suggested the teams from Iowa and Illinois switch sides.

"We were thinking about home and away games, like there are in most sports," Barry Long said. "We think it would make the competition a little more even and make it more fun for the people who come to watch the event."

In a reply posted to social media, Knapp rejected the idea of switching sides as well as the notion that the Mississippi River's current near LeClaire impacts the tug.

Knapp pointed to the tug pit on the LeClaire side and the training regime followed by the Illinois teams.

"The Iowa tug pit has been totally changed multiple times. Their tug pit material is made up of lime, that is what we've been told. This is not good for tuggers to pull on. It ends up being like pulling on gravel, which can be seen in the pictures they post," she wrote.

She went on to claim "Illinois tuggers have been training better and better every year."

Barry Long rejected the criticism.

"We have moved our tug pit multiple times, and no one from the Illinois side has even seen our tug pit or knows anything about it," he said. "As far as training goes, we have 50 to 60 tuggers training two times a week.

"What was said was, what do you call it — fake news?"

A Tug Fest of some form will be held on the LeClaire side with tug-of-war competitions on land, he said, adding that other activities will fill out the event.

Cindy Bruhn, LeClaire's tourism manager, pointed out the "positive impact" Tug Fest has on the city's economy, " ... with increased visitors and revenue for most of the businesses."

"It takes about a week to set up, have the three-day event, and tear down, so there are extra people in town all week, utilizing our restaurants, lodging, gas stations, and more," she said. "The retail shops might see a slight drop in business on the Saturday of Tug Fest, but any exposure is good. Sometimes a person's first exposure to our community is from attending an event, and many people return after discovering LeClaire."

Bruhn said "several committee members" told her attendance at Tug Fest has dropped. She said she did not know if any drop in recent attendance was related to the pandemic.

The annual event paused in 2020 during the pandemic. It returned in 2021 and enjoyed considerable crowd sizes in 2022.