Warm temps through Wednesday give way to showers and cooler temps

After several days with high temperatures in the middle 60s, the Quad-City region will have a brief cooling period with a chance of rain thrown into the mix by the middle of the week that may help to clean the streets of the debris that has been hidden under the ice and snow since late December.

Meteorologist David Sheets of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday that high temperatures Monday through Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 60s.

“The higher temperatures, coupled with the fact that it’ll be breezy on Wednesday should take care of any of the remaining snow pack we have,” he said.

There is a 60 percent chance of rain throughout the day Wednesday, he said. Some of that rain could fall as a result of thunderstorms. There remains a 60 percent chance of rain and showers during the day Thursday, before it tapers off to 30 percent Thursday night.

High temperatures will drop back into the upper to middle 40s for the weekend.

“March is that type of month,” Sheets said of the temperature changes. “It’s a transition month so we’re up and down.”