Warm temps through Wednesday give way to showers and cooler temps

After several days with high temperatures in the middle 60s, the Quad-City region will have a brief cooling period with a chance of rain thrown into the mix by the middle of the week that may help to clean the streets of the debris that has been hidden under the ice and snow since late December.
Meteorologist David Sheets of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday that high temperatures Monday through Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 60s.
“The higher temperatures, coupled with the fact that it’ll be breezy on Wednesday should take care of any of the remaining snow pack we have,” he said.
There is a 60 percent chance of rain throughout the day Wednesday, he said. Some of that rain could fall as a result of thunderstorms. There remains a 60 percent chance of rain and showers during the day Thursday, before it tapers off to 30 percent Thursday night.
High temperatures will drop back into the upper to middle 40s for the weekend.
“March is that type of month,” Sheets said of the temperature changes. “It’s a transition month so we’re up and down.”
Western and northern Iowa continue to need rain as abnormally dry conditions extend from Allamakee County in the far northeast of the state nearly through the middle of the state to Fremont County in far southwest Iowa. Most of the west and northwest portion of the state is suffering moderate to extreme drought conditions.
The Climate Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, is predicting warmer than normal temperatures for all of Iowa during March, April and May.
For far west Iowa, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting dryer than normal conditions for those three months, while here in the Quad-City region the forecast calls for wetter than normal conditions.