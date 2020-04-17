Warmer, drying conditions will make if feel more like spring in the coming days

After a week when the Quad-Cities saw a total of 7.4 inches of snow fall at the Quad-City International Airport, Moline, and 5.4 inches fall at the Davenport Municipal Airport, the region can expect drying conditions with more normal temperatures beginning Saturday and continuing well into next week.
Meteorologist Jim Hladik of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Friday that the transitions months of March and April are just about done and with it getting into the latter part of April the warmer weather should be more then norm.
The normal high for this time of year in the Quad-Cities is in the middle 60s, with overnight lows dipping into the lower to middle 40s, according to data kept by the National Weather Service.
Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 57 degrees, but it will be very breezy, with sustained winds of 20-25 mph with gusts as high as 35 degrees during the afternoon, Hladic said.
If the temperature climbs into the lower 60s the winds could become stronger, he added.
Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 57 degrees with a wind of 5-10 mph.
Monday and Tuesday are expected to be sunny with highs in the lower 60s, while Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high in the upper 60s.
Hladik said that the next chance for rain is Thursday when there will be a 30 percent chance of showers through the day, but the skies should be mostly sunny with a high of 68 degrees.
The average high temperature for the month of April through Friday was 58.6 degrees. The average low temperature for the month through Friday was 35.2 degrees. The average temperature for the month was 46.9 degrees as of Friday.
The high temperature Wednesday of 42 degrees was 20 degrees below normal for this time of year, while the high temperature Thursday of 46 degrees, and the high Friday of 47 degrees, were each 17 degrees below normal.
“It should feel very nice this week, especially when we reach Wednesday and Thursday,” Hladik said.
The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, is continuing to fall slowly and several of the closed streets in Davenport are being opened.
The Mississippi River at Rock Island stood at 16.97 feet at 8 p.m. Friday. It is expected to drop to 16 feet by Tuesday and then fall to its 15-foot flood stage by Thursday. By Friday the river should be below flood stage.
