Warmer, drying conditions will make if feel more like spring in the coming days

After a week when the Quad-Cities saw a total of 7.4 inches of snow fall at the Quad-City International Airport, Moline, and 5.4 inches fall at the Davenport Municipal Airport, the region can expect drying conditions with more normal temperatures beginning Saturday and continuing well into next week.

Meteorologist Jim Hladik of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Friday that the transitions months of March and April are just about done and with it getting into the latter part of April the warmer weather should be more then norm.

The normal high for this time of year in the Quad-Cities is in the middle 60s, with overnight lows dipping into the lower to middle 40s, according to data kept by the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 57 degrees, but it will be very breezy, with sustained winds of 20-25 mph with gusts as high as 35 degrees during the afternoon, Hladic said.

If the temperature climbs into the lower 60s the winds could become stronger, he added.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 57 degrees with a wind of 5-10 mph.