Warmer temps and more sunshine for the middle of the week

Warmer temperatures and sunshine are expected in the Quad-Cities in the middle of the week that will help get rid of some of the area’s accumulated snow.

Meteorologist Tim Gross of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said that it should be quiet in the Quad-City region, and that the closest system for Monday is a little clipper system that will be active in southern Iowa and northern Missouri.

Another system coming through Iowa on Tuesday is expected to stay north of the Quad-Cities.

“After that, it looks quiet until the weekend,” Gross said.

“We’ll see warmer temperatures, especially Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the upper 30s under sunny skies,” he added.

The system that rolled through Saturday night into Sunday dropped 1.6 inches of snow at the Davenport Municipal Airport, and nine-tenths of an inch at the Quad-City International Airport, Moline, Gross said.

So far, the first 16 days of 2021 have been an average of 6 degrees above normal, thanks to the cloud cover, he added. “It’s been cloudy at night and when you have that cloud cover it keeps the heat in,” Gross said.

The average temperature for the first 16 days of January is 28.6 degrees.