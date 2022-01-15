Warmer temps to begin the week, but much colder air arrives by mid-week

After a day of snowfall, the Quad-City region can expect several days of warmer temperatures to start the week before cold air moves back into the region Wednesday, Meteorologist Peter Speck said Saturday.
Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 25 under partly sunny skies with a slight chance of snow, while Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 30.
Tuesday’s high is expected to reach about 37 degrees, but the bottom begins to drops out with a high Wednesday of 20 degrees and an overnight low of minus 5.
Thursday’s high is expected to be 6 degrees with an overnight low into Friday of minus-8.
Speck said the weather pattern affecting the Quad-City region was in line with the six-to-10-day forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center, which is forecasting below normal temperatures for the region.
Speck said the winter storm that affected the Quad-City region Friday into early Saturday dropped a total of 4.6 inches of snow at the Quad-City International Airport, Moline, and 4 inches at the Davenport Municipal Airport.
While in many places it didn’t appear much snow fell, Speck said it was a light, fluffy snow here because there wasn’t the moisture and the atmospheric lift needed to make bigger snowflakes.
Speck said there also was a lot of drifting because of the northeast winds.
“That primary growth zone area for snowflakes was out west,” he said. “That didn’t reach us, which is why we only had a winter weather advisory out for this area.”
Des Moines got the brunt of the heavy snow, with 14.3 inches falling at the Des Moines International Airport.
Dubuque, on the other hand, received only 1.9 inches, Speck said.
“They got a lot more dry air from those northeast winds,” he added.