Warmer Wednesday followed by snow chances

In typical Midwest fashion, a midweek warm-up will be followed by chances of snow.

Warm but windy weather is expected Tuesday.

"It'll be warmer than normal, but the strong winds will make it feel cold outside," said Brian Pierce, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Quad-Cities.

Wednesday temperatures are expected to climb into the low 50s, Pierce said, adding the timing will occur, "... just before the back side of this storm system comes into the area."

The first storm system is to arrive Thursday, producing a rain/snow mix. By late Thursday and into Friday, he said, the precipitation should turn entirely to snow.

"No big accumulation is expected," he said. "The chance of getting more than an inch is about 5% as of now."

The weekend will bring another chance of snow, Pierce said, but it's too soon for models to accurately forecast accumulation amounts.