Monday is going to be the nicest day of the week before temperatures drop and rain and snow chances move in by the middle of the week, Meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday night.

In fact, Monday may be the warmest day for a while.

“Enjoy Monday because that will be the warmest day for the foreseeable future,” Pierce said.

“We’ve been in this above-normal temperature thing for a while, and now we’re going to turn colder and it will probably be that way for the rest of the month,” he said. “Mother Nature loves a balance.”

According to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, Pierce said the Quad-Cities has a 60% to 70% chance that temperatures will be below normal in the Quad-Cities through March 19. Chances for precipitation will be near normal for that same time period

The normal high temperature for this time of year in the Quad-Cities ranges from 45 degrees on March 6 to 48 degrees on March 12.

Monday’s high is expected to reach about 56 degrees, and it could be a little higher than that, Pierce said. The overnight low is expected to dip to 34 degrees.

From there the temperatures drop, with a high Tuesday of 46, high Wednesday of 43, a high Thursday of 40 and a high Friday of 41. High temperatures for Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the middle 30s.

It is expected to be mostly cloudy Monday through Wednesday, and then Pierce said at least one and possibly two storm systems could affect the region.

There is a 30% chance of snow early Thursday, and then a 40% chance of rain and snow during the day Thursday. There also is an 80% chance of rain and snow Thursday night. There also is a chance for rain and snow on Friday.

How much and what kind of precipitation occurs in the Quad-Cities will depend on the track of the system, Pierce said.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty as to where that track is going to be, and the track will determine the precipitation type,” he said.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be partly sunny, but the daytime high temperatures will be 10-12 degrees below normal with a high of 36 on Saturday and a high of 35 on Sunday.

February ended warmer than normal by 6.1 degrees, with an average monthly temperature of 33.8, according to National Weather Service, statistics. The highest temperature for the month was 57 degrees on Feb. 26 and 27. The lowest temperature reading for the month was zero on Feb. 3.

Rainfall for February totaled 3.52 inches, which is 1.69 inches above normal. Snowfall for the month totaled 3.4 inches, which is 5.2 inches below the normal of 8.6 inches.

During the meteorological winter that runs from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28, the average temperature was 31.1 degrees, 4.5 degrees above the normal of 26.6 degrees. The average high temperature during winter was 39.6 degrees, 4.5 degrees above the normal of 35.1 degrees. The average low was 22.5, which is 4.3 degrees above the normal of 18.2 degrees.

Rainfall totaled 7.39 inches, which is 1.86 inches above the normal of 5.3 inches.

For the three-month period of December through February, the Quad-Cities received 11.6 inches of snow, which is 16.6 inches below the normal of 28.2 inches. Since July 1, the Quad-Cities has received 14.1 inches of snow, which is 16.5 inches below the normal of 30.6 inches.

Regardless of the form the precipitation took, the amount was more than adequate to get the Iowa and Illinois Quad-City region completely out of drought or abnormally dry conditions, and recharge the soil moisture before planting season begins.