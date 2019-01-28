Try 1 month for 99¢

Several warming centers are planned in the Quad-Cities this week. Temperatures are forecast as cold as 31 below on Wednesday.

UnityPoint Health will welcome anyone who needs relief from the cold to each of its Quad-Cities campuses, as well as a partnering location in Muscatine.

The centers will be open today through Thursday at:

• Trinity Rock Island, 2701 17th St., Rock Island (Meeting Room 2; on main level past the cafeteria), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Trinity Moline, 500 John Deere Road, Moline (Suite 102), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Trinity Bettendorf, 4500 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf (Conference Room A/B; ground floor past the cafeteria).

South Park Mall, 4500 16th St., Moline.

South Rock Island Township, 1019 27 Ave., Rock Island, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rock Island Township, 2827 7th Ave., Rock Island, open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily — Monday through Friday. Those who come to the township are invited to stay for the St. Joseph Evening Meal (a ministry of St. Pius X Catholic Church) that begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends at about 6 p.m. More information call 309-788-3417.

Moline Township, 620 18th St., Moline, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

South Moline Township, 637 17th Ave., East Moline, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Christian Care Center, 2209 3rd Ave., Rock Island, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (if temperatures are less than 15 degrees.)

In other weather-related news:

• The three Quad Cities transit systems — Metro, Bettendorf Transit and Davenport CitiBus — will offer free fixed-route transit rides today and Wednesday.

Riders are encouraged to use extra caution when traveling to and from stops. For more details, visit MetroQC.com/winterweather.

• The Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center will be closed Tuesday through Thursday because of the extreme cold temperatures forecasted.

All programs — including fitness and recreation classes, swim lessons, sports programs and preschool programs — are canceled within that time frame. For details, call 309-732-7275 or 309-732-7246. 

Augustana College in Rock Island has announced that its campus will be closed Wednesday, and all classes and activities are canceled for the day.

St. Ambrose University in Davenport has canceled all classes on Wednesday. Offices, the library and the Children's Campus also will be closed. For more details, call 563-333-6000

• All Rock Island Public Library locations closed at 5 p.m. Monday and will remain closed on Wednesday.

