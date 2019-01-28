Several warming centers are planned in the Quad-Cities this week. Temperatures are forecast as cold as 31 below on Wednesday.
UnityPoint Health will welcome anyone who needs relief from the cold to each of its Quad-Cities campuses, as well as a partnering location in Muscatine.
The centers will be open today through Thursday at:
• Trinity Rock Island, 2701 17th St., Rock Island (Meeting Room 2; on main level past the cafeteria), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Trinity Moline, 500 John Deere Road, Moline (Suite 102), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Trinity Bettendorf, 4500 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf (Conference Room A/B; ground floor past the cafeteria).
South Park Mall, 4500 16th St., Moline.
South Rock Island Township, 1019 27 Ave., Rock Island, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rock Island Township, 2827 7th Ave., Rock Island, open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily — Monday through Friday. Those who come to the township are invited to stay for the St. Joseph Evening Meal (a ministry of St. Pius X Catholic Church) that begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends at about 6 p.m. More information call 309-788-3417.
Moline Township, 620 18th St., Moline, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
South Moline Township, 637 17th Ave., East Moline, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Christian Care Center, 2209 3rd Ave., Rock Island, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (if temperatures are less than 15 degrees.)
In other weather-related news:
• The three Quad Cities transit systems — Metro, Bettendorf Transit and Davenport CitiBus — will offer free fixed-route transit rides today and Wednesday.
Riders are encouraged to use extra caution when traveling to and from stops. For more details, visit MetroQC.com/winterweather.
• The Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center will be closed Tuesday through Thursday because of the extreme cold temperatures forecasted.
All programs — including fitness and recreation classes, swim lessons, sports programs and preschool programs — are canceled within that time frame. For details, call 309-732-7275 or 309-732-7246.
• Augustana College in Rock Island has announced that its campus will be closed Wednesday, and all classes and activities are canceled for the day.
• St. Ambrose University in Davenport has canceled all classes on Wednesday. Offices, the library and the Children's Campus also will be closed. For more details, call 563-333-6000
• All Rock Island Public Library locations closed at 5 p.m. Monday and will remain closed on Wednesday.