Warming trend expected this week, but today will be cloudy, cool

According to the National Weather Service, today will be cloudy and continued cool. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Temperatures are forecast to slowly warm through the week.
Here is the rest of of the NWS forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. West wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the evening.
Wednesday: Showers likely after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 75. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Friday night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
