Warming trend expected this week, but today will be cloudy, cool

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the National Weather Service, today will be cloudy and continued cool. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures are forecast to slowly warm through the week.

Here is the rest of of the NWS forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers likely after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.