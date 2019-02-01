As the Quad-Cities area was beginning to thaw after a days-long deep freeze, four water main breaks in Davenport and Bettendorf had left about 150 people without running water and caused traffic delays on some major streets.
The most impacted area was on 18th Street and Lincoln Road in Bettendorf, closing off traffic between Lincoln Road and Parkway Drive. An estimated 100 people lost water.
A main break in Davenport closed part of Jersey Ridge Road near the intersection with Garfield Street. By Friday afternoon, work crews were still fixing one at Ridgewood Avenue and East Street and another in the 2300 block of West Lombard Street.
All the breaks were expected to fixed by 8 p.m. Friday, said Lisa Reisen, a spokeswoman for Iowa-American Water Co. Reisen said a sudden rise in temperature – it was 22 degrees by late Friday afternoon – is a likely cause of the breaks, but other factors like age could have played a part.
“We never know for sure, but that’s kind of our best guesstimate,” she said.
Here’s a rundown of where water outages were still reported and when they were expected to be fixed:
Main break location: 1424 18th Street, Bettendorf
Expected repair time: 8 p.m.
Main break location: 2414 Garfield Street
Expected repair time: 8 p.m.
Main break location: Ridgewood Avenue and East Street
Expected repair time: 8 p.m.
Main break location: 2300 block of West Lombard Street
Expected repair time: 6 p.m.