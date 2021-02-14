Warmup is on the way to Quad-Cities

Additionally, Karkare and Dierks advise people to be aware of frostbite. The cold wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to the National Weather Service of the Quad-Cities.

The first signs of frostbite include a waxy, pale appearance, followed by swelling, redness and a stinging, burning, throbbing or prickling sensation followed by numbness. If this occurs, head indoors immediately, health officials said.

"I've already had one person come in, they're just changing their tire and they come in with frostbite on their hand, because they weren't wearing any gloves," Dierks said. "They were out there for 20 minutes to 30 minutes and that's how quickly you can have a problem due to the cold."

All of which makes for a particularly dangerous combination for the frail and elderly, or those living alone, who slip and fall outside while getting the mail or shoveling the walk and become immobilized or suffer a head injury.

"If you live alone, make sure somebody knows you're going outside," Dierks said. "Have a phone or some other type of alert system to let people know that you've fallen."

Bottom line: Don't go outside unless absolutely necessary, Dierks said.