Officials are planning more safety signage at and near the Steel Dam on the Rock River while also looking at ways to better safety at the structure in the future.
Maci Jade Chavez, 5, of Milan, was drowned in the river June 18 when the canoe she was in was pulled into the Steel Dam. She and the other occupants were wearing life jackets and the others, including Maci's mother, were rescued.
Larry Cook, Rock Island’s public works director, said Monday that the city is planning to add signs at the dam warning of the dangerous currents at the dam's base and downstream, and other signs at public launching points upstream for several miles, warning of the dam, the risks it poses to people using the river and its distance from the launch point.
The state actually owns the dam, but Rock Island leases the land for its hydroelectric plant, and part of the lease includes the city maintaining safety features at the Steel Dam and the Sears Dam, which is farther down stream.
These new warning signs would be in addition to the ones already in place around the dam, he said. There was not yet a timeline for the new signs' placement and the city still has to have them made.
"Obviously as soon as possible," Cook said.
The existing signs include some marked “Dam Keep Back” on the north and south abutments of the dam and “Danger Dam” signs on islands on the north and south ends of the dam, according to a public safety plan filed by Rock Island with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
The plan states there are also warning buoys and an 850-foot boat restraining barrier that are safety features upstream of the dam. Both are placed seasonally — the buoys by the state and the barrier by Rock Island. The barrier is generally in place from from May 15 to Oct. 15.
The signage and the buoys were in place the day of the accident, but the barrier was not, Cook has said previously. Rock Island is responsible for deploying the barrier, but the Rock was too high at that time to safely put it out.
The barrier was in place as of Monday, he said. It was deployed on July 11 after the river fell enough for the crews to safely put the barrier out.
Rock Island needs to look at ways to strengthen the barrier, Cook said. It is vulnerable to river debris. Last year, for example, one of its moorings was pulled free and had to be replaced.
There are also plans to have discussions with various stakeholders — including River Action and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources — about how to coordinate future safety efforts at the dam, Cook said.
The meeting is tentatively set for next week, he said.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission recommended many of these actions, he said.
The commission also made other recommendations, including coordinating training among first responders to ensure involved agencies establish everyone's roles in a Steel Dam rescue, Cook said, and added that he has spoken to the Rock Island Fire Department about it.
The city has and will continue to put out news releases warning of the dangers created at the Steel Dam when the Rock is flooding, he said.
The city is also looking at dams of similar design in other places and how those communities improved their safety, he said.
Examples Cook presented include one that added a walled channel on one side of an existing dam to allow boats and fish to travel freely. Another, instead of having a single dam with a significant drop off like the steel dam, has a series of smaller steps to minimize the drop off and the current.
This information is part of a feasibility study concerning other ways to improve the dam's safety, he said. Such a project, however, is considered a long-term goal that would require cooperation from other stakeholders.