Warren Buffett's son to visit Quad-Cities United Way March 5

While billionaire investor Warren Buffett is selling his Berkshire Hathaway newspapers to Davenport-based Lee Enterprises, his youngest son Peter will be in the Quad-Cities on March 5 to sell local leaders and residents on how to make a better community.
Peter Buffett, 61, an Emmy-winning composer, author and philanthropist, will visit business and nonprofit leaders, and at 6:30 p.m. give a “United for the Future” talk and concert at Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. It’s presented by United Way of the Quad Cities, and part of a two-year-old program with United Way chapters nationwide.
Since October 2018, Buffett has hosted events in 23 cities, as each United Way invited their leadership donors, other local leaders and young people “to engage in this provocative conversation about themselves and their community,” according to Julie Sills Molock, director of individual philanthropy for United Way Worldwide.
“Peter is dedicated to unlocking the potential of music and conversation to encourage more people to engage more deeply in lasting change,” Brian Gallagher, president/CEO of United Way Worldwide, has said, “especially on issues affecting girls and women, equity and justice.”
Rene Gellerman, CEO of the Q-C United Way, came across Buffett’s program last spring after researching United Way best practices.
You have free articles remaining.
“After the flood, I thought that would be cool, and he had the music element,” she said, noting two days after Gellerman e-mailed him, Buffett replied on how he impressed he was with the resilience of the community and United Way’s new “Amplify Quad Cities: The Soundtrack,” launched last summer.
United Way partnered with River Music Experience to get local songwriters to create six songs that reflect transformative stories of everyday people, whose lives were changed through the support of United Way. They were unveiled at The Rust Belt, East Moline, on Sept. 5, 2019.
“He’s coming to learn about the dynamics of the community, opportunities and challenges," Gellerman said of Buffett’s “Concert & Conversation” event. "He talks about growing up in a privileged family, and the legacy they have in helping people.”
Buffett and his wife started NoVo Foundation in 2006 when Warren Buffett pledged to donate 350,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock (then worth $1 billion) over time to the foundation. Buffett doubled his initial pledge in 2012, and each year donates a portion of Berkshire Hathaway shares to NoVo – which focuses on changing global society “from a culture of domination to one of equality and partnership.”
Topics of his events (featuring a Q&A) include “concepts of privilege and that real wealth is found in a loving and nurturing family and community”; “the complexity of finding one's path in life,” and “insightful lessons learned from both of my parents,” his site says.
Tickets are $15, available at 563-344-0344 or unitedwayqc.org/concert.