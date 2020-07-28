Washington Jr. High construction manager hired

Board member Terell Williams, who voted to approve this and other CARES Act purchases, asked that the district provide more transparency to the public regarding the details of contracts. He said the attachments for Tuesday’s purchases were vaguely written and it is his usual practice to pull such items so that it becomes part of the meeting's public record. Superintendent Reginald Lawrence said administration would be willing to make changes to which documents are posted publicly at the board’s request.

According to district documents provided to The Dispatch/Argus/Times by request, the $187,555 PPE purchase includes $48,774 for walk behind floor scrubbers from Staples, $43,166 for stand on floor scrubbers from Staples, and $42,500 for supplies of wipes, disinfectant, gloves, etc. from Staples and Greenwood. The purchase also includes 10,000 reusable cloth masks for $18,1110 from Fully Promoted.

Board members Tuesday also heard a presentation from associates of Hazard, Young and Attea and Associates on the proposed 2020-2025 strategic plan. Presenters were Max McGee, Kim Suedbeck and Lynn Gibson. The district hired HYA in January of this year.