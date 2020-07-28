Washington Jr. High construction manager hired

Rock Island-Milan School Board members on Tuesday tapped Bush Construction to serve as construction manager for work at Washington Junior High, and Rock Island High School and heard details about the 2020-2025 strategic plan.
Board members also approved several CARES Act spending requests.
Board members approved the hiring of Bush Construction, Davenport, as part of a blanket motion following public comment from two individuals who advocated for the hiring of Russell Construction.
Board member Dave Rockwell said he felt the district did its due diligence in selecting a firm and any one of the four firms that were interviewed would have served the projects well.
The district plans a $2.1 million addition at Washington. Representatives of Legat Architects, Inc., previously told the district construction could begin in spring of 2021 and possibly be completed by Aug. 2021. At the high school, previous cost estimates shared by the district included $4.3 million for a production kitchen, $2 million for carpet and flooring, $2.1 for a secure entryway, $1.7 million for a commons addition and $2.1 million for a cafeteria remodel and expansion.
Also Tuesday, board members approved spending $187,555 of CARES Act grant money for the purchase of personal protective equipment from several companies. Staples, of Lombard, is the vendor for many of the purchases.
Board member Terell Williams, who voted to approve this and other CARES Act purchases, asked that the district provide more transparency to the public regarding the details of contracts. He said the attachments for Tuesday’s purchases were vaguely written and it is his usual practice to pull such items so that it becomes part of the meeting's public record. Superintendent Reginald Lawrence said administration would be willing to make changes to which documents are posted publicly at the board’s request.
According to district documents provided to The Dispatch/Argus/Times by request, the $187,555 PPE purchase includes $48,774 for walk behind floor scrubbers from Staples, $43,166 for stand on floor scrubbers from Staples, and $42,500 for supplies of wipes, disinfectant, gloves, etc. from Staples and Greenwood. The purchase also includes 10,000 reusable cloth masks for $18,1110 from Fully Promoted.
Board members Tuesday also heard a presentation from associates of Hazard, Young and Attea and Associates on the proposed 2020-2025 strategic plan. Presenters were Max McGee, Kim Suedbeck and Lynn Gibson. The district hired HYA in January of this year.
McGee, president of HYA and former Illinois State superintendent, told board members the district had a higher than average response rate, with more than 615 responding to a stakeholder survey. Many members of the district’s leadership team and other individuals took part in strategic planning sessions, he said.
McGee said the district is headed in the right direction with many great strengths and solid foundations to build upon. According to survey responses, the highest ranked areas of concern include the need for more transparent communication and the great need for improving poorly maintained facilities.
Lawrence shared the new proposed mission and vision, as well as the plan’s top three priorities:
– Engage all stakeholders through building respectful relationships. The district would strive toward a positive climate of mutual trust and respect and continue its Cultural Competence efforts.
– Improve academic outcomes and close achievement gaps through ensuring equity and opportunity for all students. This prong includes improving the district’s graduation rate and equitable opportunities for academic growth to meet and exceed grade level expectations.
– Enhancing and improving operations. This includes recruiting, retaining and developing a diverse staff as well as ensuring every building has a safe, modern and welcoming physical environment.
Lawrence asked board members to review the details of the plan and return for the Aug. 11 for possible plan approval. If adopted, the plan would be implemented this school year.
