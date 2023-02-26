Emarion Harris' focus on his customer's cut and beard trim was intense.

The 13-year-old's hands held his tools steady as he buzzed and brushed hair to the floor, signaling with a held-up mirror that his cut was done and his work was ready to be checked.

Harris' skills today are a stark contrast to the first time he picked up clippers to cut hair, the Washington Jr. High student said. After spending months learning the tools of the trade, different types of cuts and how to handle various hair types, he's more confident.

"I'm not as scared as when I first did it," the eight-grader said.

Washington students set up shop in the Rock Island nonprofit restaurant, NEST Cafe, Thursday to cut community members' hair. Among Emarion Harris's first customers was Lights on for Learning Coordinator Larry Harris Jr.

"I usually do it myself, but my significant other told me, 'Hey, why don't you just let the kids do it,'" Larry Harris Jr. said. "I was like, 'You know, that's a great idea, actually.'"

About 10 students are involved in Washington Jr. High's Barbering Club, where they meet weekly to learn about the profession and the practical skills needed to be good at it. Club members have cut the hair of fellow students, faculty and staff.

The club was born of a summer course on barbering through after-school programs by Lights on for Learning, Larry Harris Jr. said. It is overseen by Supreme Legacy Barbershop owner George Todd.

A few of the club's more advanced members had appointments lined up at NEST Cafe, alongside students volunteering to serve food at the pay-what-you-can restaurant.

Emarion Harris hopes to keep honing his barbering skills as he grows up, he said, because he enjoys it and the field is lucrative.

"We're just teaching them those skills to get them started," Larry Harris Jr. said. "Hopefully, they can get to high school and continue their career with the courses the high school has to offer."

Larry Harris Jr. said he can see the transition from uncertainty to confidence in how the students work with clients, going from hesitant cuts to bringing their own ideas and working with customers like pros.

Beyond learning the trade skills needed for barbering, students are learning how to conduct themselves professionally with time management, accountability and clear communication.

Emarion Harris said he's learned how to be respectful with people and resolve conflicts peacefully.

"They learn how to become men as well," Larry Harris Jr. said. "It goes deeper than just the barbering aspect; it's about life lessons too."

In the future, Larry Harris Jr. hopes to expand the Lights on for Learning program to include plumbing, HVAC and carpeting trades, for example. In addition to the Barbering Club, students can learn braiding and sewing through after-school programs.

Before he joined the club, Emarion Harris said he had no interest in barbering. Now, as he furthers his craft with other students, school staff and Quad-Citians, he said it's important for schools to give kids opportunities to learn about more nontraditional subjects to help set them on a good path.

"If schools didn't give kids opportunities, then they could be out and doing stuff they shouldn't be doing," he said.