Washington's Birthday holiday closings

Here's what's closed on Washington's Birthday, Monday, Feb. 21:

Rock Island Public Library buildings and bookmobile routes are closed Monday, Feb. 21, so that all staff may attend annual training.

Rock Island Library online services and outside book returns will be available. Items may also be returned to Illinois public libraries in the Quad Cities for delivery back to RIPL via the Reaching Across Illinois Library System (RAILS.)

Rock Island Downtown and Southwest Library locations reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22. Tuesday Library2Go bookmobile routes are as follows: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., HyVee, Milan; 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., South Park Presbyterian Church, Rock Island; 3 to 4 p.m., Ridgewood Elementary School, Milan, and 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island.

-----------

City of Rock Island refuse and recycling collection will be on the normal collection schedule during the week of the Washington's Birthday holiday.

City of Rock Island offices will be open on Monday, Feb. 21.

----------

The city of Davenport will observe Washington's Birthday as a holiday on Monday, Feb. 21.

All city of Davenport offices and the Public Works Center will be closed, as will the Police Department front desk and records office will be closed.

The Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches and the Vander Veer Conservatory will also be closed.

Also closed will be the RiverCenter Administrative Office, the Adler Theatre box office, and the compost facility.

The River’s Edge facility will be open, and CitiBus service will be provided as usual.

There are no changes to solid waste pickup. Collection will occur on regularly scheduled pickup days.

