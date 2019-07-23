Two ongoing wastewater discharges are occurring in eastern Iowa, both eventually flowing to the Mississippi River.
In Davenport, the city public works department have responded to an odor complaint and discovered a discharge into Silver Creek just north of the 3200 block of Covington Drive.
Erosion had exposed the sewage pipe where the break occurred. The area is heavily wooded and not easily accessible, so it may take a few days to repair the break.
Silver Creek flows into Duck Creek and through several parks before reaching the Mississippi River.
In McGregor, an ongoing wastewater discharge on Main Street was originally thought to be due to heavy rainfall and high river levels.
Both cities are collecting water samples for testing and working with an engineer to make repairs.
DNR advises residents to keep children and pets away from the discharge areas and out of the creeks for 24 to 48 hours after repairs are completed.