Watch eagles, enjoy ragtime, during Eagles and Ivories

Muscatine also celebrates the annual return of the bald eagles.
This year is the 26th anniversary of Eagles and Ivories, four days of eagle watching and ragtime, jazz and classical music concerts.
This year's event will be Jan. 23-27. It features world-renowned pianists and musicians and eagle watching along the Mississippi.
Thursday
Concert with Ivory & Gold, featuring Jeff Barnhart and Anne Barnhart, with Dr. David Majchrzak. 7 p.m., The Merrill Hotel & Conference Center, 119 W. Mississippi Drive, Muscatine.
Friday
Free Kick-off Concert, 9:30 a.m., SunnyBrook at Muscatine, 3515 Diana Queen Drive, Muscatine.
Soup Supper with music by The Mad Creek Mudcats, 5-7 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 4th Street at Iowa Avenue, Muscatine
Concert, with Ivory & Gold, Carl Sonny Leyland, Steve Pikal, Dr. David Majchrzak, and Josh Duffee, 7 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church
After hours with Jim Radloff and Mud Creek Mudcats, 10 p.m. to midnight, The Merrill Hotel & Conference Center
Saturday
Eagle Watch with naturalist Dave Bakke, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Muscatine riverfront
Silent movies, noon, Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine
Concert with Carl Sonny Leyland, 2-4 p.m., Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine
Syncopation Supper with The Locust Street Boys, 5-7 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church
Concert, with Ivory & Gold, Carl Sonny Leyland, Steve Pikal, Benjain Loeb and Josh Duffee, 7 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church
After hours with Jim Radloff and Mud Creek Mudcats, 10 p.m. to midnight, The Merrill Hotel & Conference Center
Sunday
Concert, "The Music that made America Great" with Ivory & Gold, 2 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church
Ticket prices: Four-day pass, $70; Thursday evening concert, $15; Friday evening concert, $20; Silent movies, $5; Saturday evening concert, $20; Sunday afternoon concert, $15; Eagle Watch is free. Children 16 or younger are free to all events. Tickets are available at Flowers on the Avenue, 1138 E. 9th St., Muscatine, 563-264-8982, and at the door of the venue. The event is co-sponsored by the Muscatine County Arts Council and the Muscatine Convention & Visitors Bureau. For more information, visit muscatineartscouncil.org.