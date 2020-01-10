Watch eagles, enjoy ragtime, during Eagles and Ivories

Watch eagles, enjoy ragtime, during Eagles and Ivories

{{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine also celebrates the annual return of the bald eagles.

This year is the 26th anniversary of Eagles and Ivories, four days of eagle watching and ragtime, jazz and classical music concerts.

This year's event will be Jan. 23-27. It features world-renowned pianists and musicians and eagle watching along the Mississippi.

Thursday

Concert with Ivory & Gold, featuring Jeff Barnhart and Anne Barnhart, with Dr. David Majchrzak. 7 p.m., The Merrill Hotel & Conference Center, 119 W. Mississippi Drive, Muscatine.

Friday

Free Kick-off Concert, 9:30 a.m., SunnyBrook at Muscatine, 3515 Diana Queen Drive, Muscatine.

Soup Supper with music by The Mad Creek Mudcats, 5-7 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 4th Street at Iowa Avenue, Muscatine

Concert, with Ivory & Gold, Carl Sonny Leyland, Steve Pikal, Dr. David Majchrzak, and Josh Duffee, 7 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church

After hours with Jim Radloff and Mud Creek Mudcats, 10 p.m. to midnight, The Merrill Hotel & Conference Center

Saturday

Eagle Watch with naturalist Dave Bakke, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Muscatine riverfront

Silent movies, noon, Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine

Concert with Carl Sonny Leyland, 2-4 p.m., Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine

Syncopation Supper with The Locust Street Boys, 5-7 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church

Concert, with Ivory & Gold, Carl Sonny Leyland, Steve Pikal, Benjain Loeb and Josh Duffee, 7 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church

After hours with Jim Radloff and Mud Creek Mudcats, 10 p.m. to midnight, The Merrill Hotel & Conference Center

Sunday

Concert, "The Music that made America Great" with Ivory & Gold, 2 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church

Ticket prices: Four-day pass, $70; Thursday evening concert, $15; Friday evening concert, $20; Silent movies, $5; Saturday evening concert, $20; Sunday afternoon concert, $15; Eagle Watch is free. Children 16 or younger are free to all events. Tickets are available at Flowers on the Avenue, 1138 E. 9th St., Muscatine, 563-264-8982, and at the door of the venue. The event is co-sponsored by the Muscatine County Arts Council and the Muscatine Convention & Visitors Bureau. For more information, visit muscatineartscouncil.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News