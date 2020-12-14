 Skip to main content
Watch: Iowa to certify Electoral College votes today
Watch: Iowa to certify Electoral College votes today

Iowa’s six presidential electors with meet Monday, at 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 14 at the State Capitol to cast their votes for President and Vice President of the United States.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will preside over the meeting and Secretary of State Paul Pate will distribute and collect the electors’ ballots.

Iowa law requires electors to cast ballots for the candidates who received the most votes in the state.

WATCH: The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office will stream the proceedings live on the Secretary’s Facebook page

FILE -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds talks to the press before the start of the Scott County Republican Party 12th Annual Ronald Reagan Dinner at the Waterfront Convention Center, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Bettendorf.

 GARY KRAMBECK

Quad-City Times​

