Watch now: Davenport City Council members, Civil Rights Commission discuss police reforms

"To have more justice is going to require all of us to move outside of our comfort zones," Gaston said. "And I would challenge you to think about, 'How can we build trust between citizens?' Particularly those who have been shut out or suffered from the system not working well for them."

City officials stress efforts to improve training and accountability are already underway, including requiring and providing implicit bias and cultural sensitivity training to all city supervisors.

In 2019, Davenport police officers each received a total of 48 hours of in-service training, which included training on bias-based policing, de-escalation, use of force and mental health resources, according to city officials.

Since the beginning of 2018, officers are required to wear and activate a body-worn camera at all times when interacting with the public. In-car and body-worm cameras are also automatically triggered when an officer turns on a squad vehicle's light bar.

Any officer who does not activate or turns off their body camera, depending on the circumstances, faces disciplinary action ranging from a cautionary letter to a written reprimand to suspension or termination, according to department policy.