Watch now: Davenport historic home rekindles following previous fire

A Davenport historic residency caught on fire due to a rekindling Sunday following another fire at the home early Saturday morning.

The home is located in the 800 Block of Mississippi Ave. The Davenport Fire Department was called in at 9:00 a.m. after an improvement contractor was taking pictures of the home to prepare a quote following Saturday's fire damage. The caller, David McCartney of McCartney Improvement Co., said he saw the smoke coming out of the home's back windows.

Two trucks and two fire engines responded to the scene.

Chief Scott Farnsworth said the fire rekindled in the home's wall area, and crews were able to put it out within about five minutes of arriving to the scene.

The homeowners were not present during the Sunday fire. According to a press release, officials reported all six people and four pets were safely evacuated from the house around 3:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

The home sustained visible, moderate exterior damage, but Farnsworth estimates interior damage to the walls, ceilings and interior water damage. He was not certain on the extent of the home's interior smoke damage.